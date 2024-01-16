Cold Amihan weather to persist in the coming weeks

Burnham Park during the Baguio City Lockdown on April 15, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA -- The current northeast monsoon or Amihan surge has brought record low temperatures for the year and the present Amihan season in some PAGASA stations.

State climatologist Joey Figuracion said Monday that even if the present surge eases up, another one will follow as the Amihan season continues.

"Itong current na nararanasan natin na surge ay maaaring mag-last in two days pa. Bahagyang iinit ulit tapos meron na naman tayong aasahan na surge in the coming next week so... medyo lalamig pa ang ating temperature... sa susunod na linggo," he said.

The lowest recorded temperature so far this Amihan season was logged in La Trinidad, Benguet on January 11 at 12.1°C. Metro Manila, meanwhile, recorded its lowest at 20.2°C at Science Garden, Quezon City last January 14.

Some vegetable farmers in Atok, Benguet experienced frost due to the cold surge.

"So kung nagkakaroon ng humidity tapos drop pa ng temperatura, 'yun 'yung pinaka-ingredient para magkaroon ng frost sa isang lugar," Figuracion said.

While the winter season in the northern hemisphere begins after the December solstice, colder temperatures are usually felt in the country around January and February.

"Dahil kasi pagka-January, February, ito na kasi 'yung kasagsagan o peak ng winter season sa mid-latitude at sa polar area so mas malamig, mas nakakaabot sa atin 'yung lamig o mas nagkakaroon ng surge ng ating temperatura," Figuracion explained.

However, the climatologist also noted that winter and Amihan episodes can vary from year to year.

"Meron kasing pagkakaiba o pag-iiba-iba ng timpla ng klima. So last year 2023 ng January, nasa La Niña phase pa tayo, which is completely opposite siya ng El Niño phase ngayon na ating nararanasan. Ang epekto naman ng El Niño during this time of the year ay maaari n'yang pabaguhin 'yung klima or pagdaloy ng hangin sa polar area," he said.

Apart from the high pressure areas over the mainland Asia where the Amihan winds come from, the polar vortex, an area of low pressure around the north polar region, also influences the cold surge episodes in the country, especially during El Niño.

"During this time na may El Niño tayo, nagkakaroon ng paghina ng tinatawag na polar vortex o sirkulasyon sa taas ng polar regions. Kung nagkakaroon kasi ng paghina nito, sabog ang kanyang paggalaw... That's why 'yung malamig na hangin na na-scatter n'ya to the midlatitude, sa mababa like China at nakakaabot din sa atin. That's why mas malamig tayo ngayon dahil may El Niño," he said.

The cold surge experienced in the country is linked to the Arctic blast in the United States as both are due to the weakening and expansion of the polar vortex.

Heavy snowfall and high winds have enveloped much of the U.S. which already claimed at least three lives in Alabama, North Carolina, and Georgia. Meteorologists forecast the brutal winter weather may continue through the week in some regions and may even affect Texas down south.

