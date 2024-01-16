Bureau of Immigration to probe legal department over spurious work visas

Foreign nationals arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City on Feb. 10, 2022, the first day the country reopened its borders to fully vaccinated international travelers. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla has announced a thorough investigation into the legal department of the Bureau of Immigration after “thousands” of work visas were issued to fake corporations, including those related to Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators.



Remulla said he met with BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco on Monday and ordered him to dig deeper into the matter.



The Bureau of Immigration issues 9G — or “pre-arranged employment" — visas to foreign nationals headed to the Philippines to engage in lawful occupations

“Dati sinabi ko na sa inyo 'to. Maraming corporations that are petitioning for 9G visas are fake corporations or non-entities, which the legal department of the Bureau of Immigration allowed,” Remulla said.



Last year, Remulla suggested that Philippine visa handling be relegated to foreign service providers after the discovery of authentic Philippine identification cards illegally issued to Chinese nationals involved in POGOs.

Remulla said he instructed Tansingco to no longer grant visas to sole proprietorships but only to corporations that are registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



“Kaya yan ang pinapa-imbestigahan ko, 5 years back, para matigil na ang kalokohang ito,” Remulla said.

The Bureau of Immigration has been involved in bribery scandals, including its personnel escorting Chinese nationals through immigration counters in exchange for a fee.

The scheme, called "Pastillas" during Senate hearings into the issue, has led to dismissals from the service as well as graft charges for those implicated.

Remulla said he is giving Tansingco until the end of the month to conduct a through investigation.



“I am challenging the immigration commissioner to put this matter as a priority so that we stop making a fool of Filipinos that we are supposed to protect,” Remulla said.