AFP names first female spokesperson

New AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla. Bianca Dava, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA -- The Armed Forces of the Philippines has its first female spokesperson in Col. Francel Margareth Padilla.

AFP chief General Romeo Brawner Jr. presented Padilla in a press conference at Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City on Monday.



Padilla replaces Col. Medel Aguilar, who had the post for one year and six months.



The newly-installed spokesperson is optimistic that there will be a smooth transition of the post between her and Aguilar.



"I'd like to thank Col. Aguilar. He's transitioning the role to me… I also want to thank the chief of staff for the trust and confidence given me to be the new AFP spokesperson," Padilla said.



"We will still continue with whatever it is we are doing in terms of informing the public appropriately in terms of the thrusts of the AFP," she added.



Padilla currently serves as a commissioned officer in the Philippine Army's Signal Corps. With her advocacy dubbed the "Cyber for Peace" initiative, she bagged the recognition of Global Cybersecurity Woman Leader of the Year 2023, surpassing nominees from 62 countries.



"My background in cybersecurity would really help in the out-of-the-box things we will be doing moving forward in terms of the guidance of the president," she said.



A member of the Philippine Military Academy "Sanghaya" Class of 2000, Padilla also served as the commander of the Philippine Army's 7th Signal Battalion, Army Signal Regiment.