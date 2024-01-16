13 rescued from tilted vessel off Zamboanga del Norte

Photo courtesy of Philippine Coast Guard/Facebook

MANILA — The Philippine Coast Guard on Monday rescued 13 crew members of a vessel that tilted due to bad weather off Bayangan Island in Zamboanga del Norte.

The PCG said M/V Star Sabang was carrying approximately 170 tons of cement when it departed from Cebu and sailed to Zamboanga.

The Coast Guard Sub-Station Salug went to Labason town and coordinated with the municipal disaster office for a rescue operation after it received a report from the vessel's captain that M/V Star Sabang had tilted.

The 13 rescued crew members were safely brought to Bayangan Island.