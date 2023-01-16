PNP working with DICT against e-sabong

QUEZON CITY -The Philippine National Police (PNP) announced on Monday that they are now working with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to confront the menace brought by e-sabong.

“The SILG (Secretary of Interior and Local Government) formed a parang multi-agency, kasi nga ang PNP is the enforcement side but we need the DICT para doon sa technology, kasi hindi ito yung normal na sabong na parang tupada. So, ito ay yung technology ang ginagamit dito kaya dapat yung monitoring or patrolling is the DICT,” said General Rodolfo Azurin Jr., Chief of the PNP, during a press briefing Monday.

said unlike regular sabong or cockfighting, e-sabong can affect any age group or economic standing.

“Dito kasi because of technology puwedeng tumaya lahat eh kaya maraming napapariwara dito sa e-sabong na ito and we are really appealing to everyone na let us not patronize itong e-sabong na ito dahil lalong lalo lang tayo maghihirap. Pinapayaman natin yung operator and maybe the barangays should help the PNP para matuluyan na mapigil o mahinto itong operation ng e-sabong,” said Azurin.

He told reporters that ahead of the grand Sinulog festival in Cebu over the weekend, operatives of the CIDG Regional Field Unit 7 arrested 17 persons in Barangay Ibo, Lapu-Lapu City on Friday afternoon, January 13, 2023, while in the act of engaging in illegal cockfight games which was streamed live through mobile phone apps.

Earlier last week, also in Cebu, another suspected e-sabong operator was arrested in Brgy. Bugho, San Fernando, Cebu by operatives of the Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit 7.

Seven other suspects involved in that e-sabong operation eluded arrest. Police seized various electronic equipment used in the livestreaming of cockfight games, and cash bets.

