MANILA — The Philippines recorded 2,934 additional COVID-19 cases in the past week, the Department of Health said Monday.

From January 9 to 15, an average of 419 daily infections were recorded in the country, which is 6 percent lower compared to the previous week.

Of the new infections during the week, 1 case or 0.04 percent were severe and critical, according to DOH's latest bulletin.

As of Sunday, 567 or 11.1 percent of total COVID-19 admissions were in severe and critical condition, the agency said.

At least 402 or 17.2 percent of intensive care unit beds for COVID-19 patients were occupied. The non-ICU bed utilization rate was at 20 percent.

During the past week, the DOH has also verified 116 more COVID-related fatalities, citing late encoding of death information.

The deaths occurred in the following months:

15 in January 2023

37 in December 2022

6 in November 2022

3 in October 2022

13 in September 2022

17 in August 2022

2 in February 2022

3 in January 2022

2 in November 2021

4 in October 2021

2 in September 2021

5 in August 2021

3 in July 2021

1 in June 2021

2 in April 2021

1 in December 2020

As of January 15, the Philippines has 12,143 active COVID-19 cases.

Since the pandemic, the country has logged over 4 million coronavirus infections, of which more than 65,000 people succumbed to the disease.

Latest DOH data also showed that over 73.8 million Filipinos, or 94.5 percent of the target population, are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Of the figure, some 21.2 million have received first boosters while more than 3.7 million have gotten second boosters.

The DOH earlier reminded the public to remain vigilant against COVD-19 and continue using tools that remain effective in preventing the spread of the virus, even if most areas in the country are now under the least restrictive alert level one.

