Murder case against Sandra Cam, son junked

MANILA — The Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 42 has junked the murder charges against former whistleblower and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office Board Member Sandra Cam, son Marco Martin, and Nelson Cambaya.

In a 56-page decision penned by Judge Dinnah Aguila Topacio, the court said they were acquitted "for failure of the prosecution to prove their guilt beyond reasonable doubt."

This is in connection with the murder case filed by the National Bureau of Investigation in 2020 against Cam and her co-accused over the October 2019 killing of former Masbate Mayor Charlie Yuson III in Manila.

The court also ordered the police station commanders of San Jose in Biñan, Laguna and Poblacion in Camiling, Tarlac to explain within 5 days why the e-Warrants of Arrest issued against the four other accused — namely Junel Gomez, Bradford Solis, Juanito De Luna, and Rigor Deal Cruz — dated as early as April 26, 2021, have not been returned.

The cases against the four other accused, the court said, will be archived pending their arrests.

Cam's legal counsel Atty. Buenaventura Miranda said that they are glad with the court's decision and will immediately secure a copy of the resolution so their clients will be released from jail the soonest time possible.

"They were present, they were appearing through video conference. We are glad that justice has prevailed and our client has trusted in the system," said Buenaventura.

Buenaventura has yet to speak with Cam, as of writing.

Batuan, Masbate Mayor Charmax Jan Yuson, the son of the late Yuson, meanwhile expressed his disappointment with the court's decision, saying they will file an appeal to a higher court.

"Of course, dismayado kasi buhay ng tatay ko yung nakasalalay dito. Hindi ko pa nakukuha ang hustisya. Of course mag-aapela kami," Yuson said.

