MANILA — A low pressure area on Monday will stir rains over Metro Manila and other parts of Luzon, PAGASA said.

The LPA was 180 kilometers east of Butuan City, Agusan del Norte at 3 a.m., the state weather forecaster said.

Metro Manila, Bicol Region, Mimaropa and Calabarzon will experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the LPA, said the weather agency.

"Flooding or landslides are possible due to moderate or heavy rains," PAGASA said in its 4 a.m. advisory.

It said the northeast monsoon or amihan would bring cloudy skies with rains over Batanes, Cagayan and Apayao, where floods and landslides are also possible.

The rest of the country may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms, PAGASA said.

The LPA could fizzle out soon, said PAGASA weather forecaster Obet Badrina.

"Base sa pinakahuling datos natin, maliit na yung tsansa ito'y maging bagyo. Actually ang nakikita nga natin, ang low pressure na ito ay posible ho na malusaw na, posible in the next 1 to 2 days," he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(Based on our latest data, it is unlikely to develop into a cyclone. It could dissipate in the next 1 to 2 days.)

Recent bad weather across the country has killed at least 28 people, the office of civil defense said on Monday.

