MANILA — The Climate Change Commission (CCC) on Sunday welcomed the inclusion of the "climate agenda" in the recently approved Philippine Development Plan (PDP) for 2023 to 2028.

In December 2022, President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. greenlit the measure which primarily seeks to boost job creation and reduce the poverty rate through an economy anchored on high growth.

It also includes steps to make the country "more resilient to the impacts of natural hazards and climate change" by 2028, according to the document crafted by the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA).

In a statement, CCC executive director Robert Borje said the PDP serves to "further strengthen the commitment of the Philippine government to deliver on key climate actions."

The development plan has three strategies for achieving the goal:

increasing climate and disaster risk resilience of communities and institutions; enhancing ecosystem resilience, and enabling transition to a low-carbon economy

Chapter 15 of the PDP "reflects the Philippine government’s commitment and dedication to enhancing the nation’s overall resilience to climate change and its impacts, putting a premium on the need for integrated and comprehensive climate action between and among government, partners, and all stakeholders," Borje said.

The CCC said that they will update documents such as the National Climate Change Action Plan (NCCAP) and the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC); strengthen the implementation of the National Climate Risk Management Framework (NCRMF), and develop the National Adaptation Plan (NAP) to be in line with the PDP.

"The CCC will continue to further strengthen its public-private-community engagements to further develop public awareness and understanding of climate change, and further improve the quality of risk and vulnerability assessments," Borje said.

"We will intensify our partnerships with the private sector, (civil society organizations), and other stakeholders as necessary, as well as provide CCC technical support to build the capacities of our (local government units) and enhance (local climate change adaptation plans), including in the areas of risk and vulnerability assessment, greenhouse gas inventory, and local climate budget tagging," he added.

The Philippine Development Plan is the government's "overall guide in development planning for six years," according to NEDA.

It also makes sure that the Chief Executive's development agenda will be achieved through the coordination of different government agencies, the private sector, and local government units.

A development plan is essential as it "ensures that government resources and investments are channeled to programs, projects, and activities that best achieve the country's goals and objectives," noted NEDA.

