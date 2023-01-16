King Rodriguez, Presidential Photo/ Joseph Vidal, Senate PRIB/ Alfred Frias, Presidential Photo

MANILA — The Armed Forces of the Philippines was "surprised" by the sudden changes in the leadership of the defense services, its spokesperson said Monday.

The Palace announced over the weekend that National Security Adviser Clarita Carlos was replaced by former AFP chief of staff and Interior Secretary Eduardo Año. It follows the leadership changes in the AFP and Department of National Defense.

"Actually, we were also surprised by the speed it was conducted, but we are used to it already," AFP spokesperson Col. Medel Aguilar told ANC's "Rundown".

"Officers come and go. So, we just have to focus our attention to the mission at hand, and that's all we have to do so that we will not be disrupted."

On Jan. 6, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reappointed Gen. Andres Centino as AFP chief of staff, replacing Lt. Gen. Bartolome Bacarro, who only served for five months.

Then DND chief Jose Faustino Jr. quit his post shortly after and was replaced by peace adviser Carlito Galvez, Jr, also a former AFP chief.

Aguilar quelled concerns that retired generals are coming back to various positions.

"We know how military officers work... They will do everything to make sure that the mission is accomplished," he said.

Did the rigodon confuse the men and women in armed forces?

"I think that's the reason why the turnover was also quickly implemented to make sure that there will be no confusion," Aguilar said.

"Everything will stabilize when there are already officers and leaders that will make sure that the organization is steered to the right direction," he added.