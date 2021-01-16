QC set to launch contact tracing app this month

A biker rides by the Quezon Memorial Circle. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Quezon City local government is set to launch its own contact tracing app this month.

The QC Pass aims to make data gathering for contact tracing fast and contactless, City Epidemiological Surveillance Unit head Rolly Cruz said in an interview with ABS-CBN News

“It’s a contact tracing app similar to other cities,” Cruz said.

Pasig and Navotas have launched their own tracing applications for visitors and residents alike.

Like both cities, QC's platform is free of charge.

The local government also warned that establishments that are lenient in health protocols, which includes contact tracing, could be closed. -- Report from Bianca Dava, ABS-CBN News