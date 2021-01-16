Metro Manila’s ‘most wanted’ man arrested in Parañaque

Police arrested what they described as "the most wanted man in Metro Manila" in Parañaque City on Friday night.

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) arrested Ronnie Bolista, who was wanted for double murder.

Bolista was arrested by a police tracker team in San Antonio Valley, Barangay San Isidro.

He has an outstanding warrant of arrest for the crimes of double murder and frustrated murder under criminal case numbers 16-0488, 16-0490, and 16-0489 respectively issued by Judge Pedro T Dabu of Malabon RTC Branch 170.

No bail was recommended.

