DFA warns public, foreigners vs fake travel exemption letters and services

MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Friday warned the public against persons or groups reportedly issuing fake travel exemption letters and also services to foreigners.

The agency's warning comes after reports of individuals and groups charging foreigners fees for hoax documents and assistance.

"The DFA does not collect any ‘travel exemption’ fee or charge whatsoever from foreign nationals permitted to enter the country in accordance with the protocols, directives, and exemptions laid down by the IATF and the Office of the President," the foreign office said in a statement.

"The public is therefore advised to be vigilant and wary of such illegal services or fake documents."

The DFA urged the public to report those involved in such scams, including passport facilitation to foreigners.

It earlier warned applicants against seeking assistance on setting up passport appointments on social media.

