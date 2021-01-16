Cebu City enforces strict COVID-19 protocols amid rise in COVID-19 cases

Police armored carriers were deployed to help in the implementation of quarantine protocols in Cebu City. Photos from Joel Garganera Police armored carriers were deployed to help in the implementation of quarantine protocols in Cebu City. Photos from Joel Garganera Police armored carriers were deployed to help in the implementation of quarantine protocols in Cebu City. Photos from Joel Garganera Police armored carriers were deployed to help in the implementation of quarantine protocols in Cebu City. Photos from Joel Garganera Police armored carriers were deployed to help in the implementation of quarantine protocols in Cebu City. Photos from Joel Garganera

Following a rise in COVID-19 cases, the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) of Cebu City ordered police and city hall personnel to intensify actions against quarantine violators.

On Friday, members of the prevention, restoration, order, beautification and enhancement sections, including that of the business licensing and permits units were sent to different establishments around the city to make sure that they abide by the 10 p.m. curfew.

The Department of Health in Region 7 announced on Friday that the city, which is under modified general community quarantine, has 61 new active cases.

“We in the Cebu City EOC, with the police and clustered groups, while we can contain this, we can’t allow this to go on so we have to be uncompromising in the enforcement of all these health protocols,” said Councilor Joel Garganera, who heads the EOC.

Armored carriers of the central command were also deployed to the vlllages of Pasil, Suba, Sawang and Ermita. These barangays are scheduled to celebrate the Feast of the Sto. Niño this weekend.

“We’re experiencing the fruit of all those unregulated gatherings (in December),” Garganera added.

The city now has 504 active cases spread over 13 barangays.

“Even if the positive patients are being extracted and isolated, the close contacts in that household will remain locked down for 14 days,” said Garganera. About 100 households have been under lockdown since January 1.

With the reimplementation of strict protocols, many were caught on Friday and ended up in the city’s holding facility at the gyms of Barangay Labangon and Tejero.