Cagayan vice governor tests positive for COVID-19

Vice Governor Boy Vargas during a relief drive. Photo from Vargas' Facebook page.

Cagayan vice-governor Melvin Vargas Jr. announced on Saturday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Prior to testing, Vargas participated in several public events.

In a Facebook post, he said he has a mild case of COVID-19 and is asymptomatic. It was not mentioned in the post, however, when he was tested.

A separate Facebook post on Friday showed that Vargas still attended a relief distribution for senior citizens and solo parents in barangay Linao Norte, East and West in Tuguegarao City.

He said in the post that he was with 3rd District Board Member Perla Tumaliuan during the relief drive.

The official also had a speaking engagement with the head of the province's Tricycle Operators and Drivers' Association (TODA) at his office to address their concerns on Thursday.

On Tuesday, he attended the Liga ng mga Barangay in Piat town.

He urged the people he came in contact with to coordinate with the provincial health office for antigen testing.

“Akin pong inaabisuhan ang lahat ng aking nakasalamuha na mangyari lamang na mag-isolate upang masiguro ang kaligtasan ng lahat,” said the vice governor.

(I am advising all the people I came in contact with to isolate for everyone’s safety.)

Vargas also announced the lockdown of the Vice Governor’s Office and the Sangguniang Panlalawigan Office for disinfection.

He emphasized the importance of practicing minimum health protocols as the pandemic persists.