Authorities seize P1.5M worth of smuggled medicines in Pasay

Authorities seized about P1.5 million worth of smuggled medicines at a storage facility in Pasay City, the Bureau of Customs said Saturday.

Part of the haul was ribavirin, which is used to treat hepatitis and is a medication linked to COVID-19.

A joint team led by the customs bureau inspected the Pasay facility on Thursday, which led to the discovery of a makeshift clinic and the smuggled goods, including boxes of ribavirin.

The BoC believed the clinic was used to treat COVID-19 related cases.

An investigation is underway to identify those operating the clinic, the bureau added.

The BoC warned against the use of medicines without the certification of the Philippine Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

It also discouraged the public from seeking treatment in unauthorized clinics.

