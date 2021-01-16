Authorities confirm African Swine Fever infection in Mati City

Photo from Mati City LGU.

MATI CITY, Davao Oriental—The head of the Veterinary Services Office here on Saturday confirmed the presence of African Swine Fever in the city.

ASF is a contagious hemorrhagic fever in pigs that could be fatal.

The city government said it was first reported on December 16, 2020, when six pigs in Barangay Don Salvador died due to the disease.

On December 22, the infection reached Barangay Tagbinonga after authorities found out that a resident brought a pig from Don Salvador. The flu also reached Barangay Buso.

The city veterinary services has implemented control measures, including depopulation, killing a total of 132 hogs in 3 affected areas.

The local government promised to provide financial assistance to 50 pig farmers broken down into P5,000 for every slaughtered adult female pig and P3,000 for every suckling pig.

Hog raisers were reminded not to feed pigs with swill and discouraged them from transferring their livestock to avoid spreading ASF.

Consumers have been assured that meat products in different markets are still safe for public consumption. -- Hernel Tocmo