TRB sees points for improvement in first 'one RFID' testing

MANILA — The first testing for the Phase 3 of the toll interoperability project “generally went well" with some key points for improvements identified, the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) said on Monday.



TRB spokesperson Julius Corpuz told ABS-CBN News that the dry run on January 10 tested limited vehicles on specific expressways.



“Maganda naman ang assessment but there are things that need to be improved,” Corpuz said.

Corpuz said the needed improvements included the technical aspect involving real-time updating of balance when passing through different tollways using a single RFID account.



Implementing agencies and tollways are working on how to implement interoperability by identifying which systems need to be replaced.



“‘Yong nakita nilang improvements particularly on the communications side ay kanilang ginagawan ng solusyon ngayon. What is the best way for the system to communicate faster para ‘yon pong balances will be reflected real-time from one point to another. Isa pong issue ‘yon na tinitignan ngayon,” Corpuz said.



“There are systems in place ngayon that needs to be replaced to be interoperable,” he added.



The TRB said it saw an increase in RFID usage, which reached 80 to 85 percent in January compared to 70 percent in 2023. With the introduction of a single RFID system and reimplementation of full cashless and contactless transactions in tollways, the regulatory board is expecting more users to shift to RFID before July.



TRB said the single RFID system could be fully implemented by the end of June or early July.



In the coming months, Corpuz said more tests would be conducted to address issues in the interoperability project.



In 2020, the TRB attempted to implement full cashless toll collection , which was later cancelled due to glitches in the RFID systems. Issues with RFID scanners in toll booths are being addressed.



“The purpose of the dry run that we are conducting on the cashless and contactless program, parang saturation test po ang ginagawa natin ngayon sa dry run natin making sure that the equipment and the systems are performing in accordance with the required standards po that we have set upon all of the toll operators. Panaka-naka na lang ang mga pangyayaring ‘yan,” Corpuz said.



SINGLE RFID IRR



For vehicles with two RFID stickers, Corpuz said the TRB is inclined to give motorists the liberty to choose which account to maintain.



But Corpuz said Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) on the interoperability project has yet to be released.



"At this time, motorist's choice kung ano ang gusto niyang i-retain basta ang ire-retain ay in good working condition. The other option is to replace it,” Corpuz said.



Corpuz also said the TRB is aware of the project's impact on employees that could be affected, particularly those involved in toll collections.



He said the operators committed to make an effort to reassign employees who are willing to do other functions under other projects.