NTC: Around 82 pct of households in Mega Manila able to receive digital TV signals

MANILA - Between 82 to 83 percent of TV households in Mega Manila are now able to receive digital TV signals, the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) reported Monday, as efforts to shift fully to digital continue in the country.

"Yung mga households that are relying purely on analog is less than a million na lang po, that’s for Mega Manila. Yan po ang aming hinihikayat na mga households as much as possible ay tangkilikin na nila ang digital TV service na pinoprovide ng ating television networks,” NTC Deputy Commissioner Alvin Blanco said in a televised briefing.

Blanco said the NTC is working closely with the DICT, TV networks, and the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas to prepare the viewing public to transition from analog to full digital, while making sure that viewers in far flung areas in the country will not be disenfranchised.

The KBP meanwhile said it will strengthen its information campaign to encourage more viewers to shift to digital TV.

"Ang kahalagahan nito para sa ating manonood, mas marami pong mapapanood na channel, at mas malinaw po ang signal. Para naman sa aming operators, sa networks, magiging mas efficient po ang pag-operate ng mga transmitter natin, pati sa kuryente. Mas gaganda ang signal. Para naman sa pamahalaan, isang teknolohiya na kasama nitong digital TV, yung emergency warning broadcast system, magagamit ito ng gobyerno para mawarningan ang mga mamamayan natin sa mga kalamidad at sakuna,” KBP Director Engr. Erwin Galang said in the same briefing.