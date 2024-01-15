Jeepney groups backing modernization file intervention at SC

Transport group MANIBELA begins their transport strike in Manila, in time with PISTON's ongoing transport strike on November 22, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — Transport groups led by Pasang Masda registered their support to the PUV modernization program of the government as they filed a motion for intervention at the Supreme Court on Monday.

Led by Pasang Masda president Obet Martin, the transport operators and drivers filed the motion with attached comment and opposition to the main petitions against the modernization program filed by rival transport group Piston.

Before the December 31, 2023 consolidation deadline for jeepney operators and drivers, Piston filed their petition for certiorari as they asked the Supreme Court to issue a temporary restraining order against the government.

“Wherefore, it is most respectfully prayed that the intervenors be allowed to intervene in this action and the attached opposition-in-intervention be admitted,” Pasang Masda and the other transport groups said in the petition.

Martin also said the Alliance of Concerned Transport Operators or ACTO, Liga ng Transportasyon at Operators sa Pilipinas (LTOP) and Alliance of Transport Operators and Drivers Association of the Philippines or ALTOPDAP are their co-petitioners.

Martin debunked the argument of the transport groups opposing the modernization program, such as the supposed transport crisis and overpriced cost of modern jeepneys.

“Kung sinasabi nilang mahal, ang pagpili po, ang choices nasa cooperative, nasa korporasyon. Marami na ho ngayong murang mga modern jeepneys compliant sa Philippine National Standards kagaya ng isang supplier na halos P1 million na lang po ang halaga,” Martin said.

The PUV modernization program requires jeepney operators to consolidate individual franchises into a single franchise under a cooperative or corporation by December 31, 2023. Failure to do so could revoke their permits to operate, authorities earlier said.