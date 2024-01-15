'Hottest city' Tuguegarao logs coldest temperature since Amihan started

In this photo from the Tuguegarao City Information Office, residents participate in a carabao race during the Pavvurulun Afi Festival on August 10, 2023. Tuguegarao City Information Office Facebook page.

MANILA — As the cold northeastern monsoon or Amihan surge continues, more temperature records are registered in PAGASA stations.

The Tuguegarao City station recorded 18.4°C early morning Monday, January 15, its coldest temperature so far this year and current Amihan season.

Tuguegarao, where the hottest temperatures in the Philippines have also been recorded, has an all-time coldest record of 12.0°C registered on December 22, 2003 and January 9, 2004.

The city holds the warmest recorded temperature in the country at 42.2 °C, observed on April 12, 1912 and on May 11, 1969.

Temperatures in Benguet also remained low at 13.2°C in Baguio City and 13.5°C in La Trinidad. Basco, Batanes observed 17.0°C, Tanay, Rizal logged 18.8°C, and Laoag City measured 19.4°C.

The present cold surge led to this year and Amihan season's record lows in some PAGASA stations.

La Trinidad had its coldest yet at 12.1°C on January 11 while Baguio City at 12.8°C on January 13. Metro Manila, meanwhile, recorded its lowest at 20.2°C in Science Garden, Quezon City January 14.

Apart from cool temperatures, Amihan is also bringing light rains over the eastern section of Luzon and parts of Visayas as well as high waves over the northern and eastern seaboards of the country.

The strong Amihan may last up to midweek this week before temporarily waning towards the weekend. A fresh surge is forecast early next week.