Transport group MANIBELA begins their transport strike in Manila, in time with PISTON's ongoing transport strike on November 22, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Transport officials on Monday said they do not expect the Philippines' capital region to be paralyzed by a fresh round of protests against the jeepney modernization program, claiming that only about 600 jeepneys registered in Metro Manila remain unconsolidated.



At least two transport groups earlier said that they would mount a nationwide "protest caravan" on January 16, their latest push to oppose the government's jeepney modernization program.



"When we map out the routes in NCR, majority ng main thoroughfares ay may magko-consolidate na other modes like buses," said Jesus Ferdinand Ortega, chairperson of the Office of Transportation Cooperative.



"We strongly believe that there will be no problem in terms of public transport… We already determined that there will be sufficient supply," he said, noting that 72 percent of jeepneys across the country have consolidated into cooperatives.

Of the 22,284 jeepneys currently registered in Metro Manila, 97.18 percent or 21,655 have filed for consolidation, said Zona Tamayo, LTFRB regional director for the National Capital Region.



That means only less than 3 percent of registered jeepneys in Metro Manila remain unconsolidated, she said.



“For 2 consecutive years… there were around 21,042 units that have failed to confirm. Forty-three percent hindi na nag-register for the past two years,” Tamayo said in a press conference in Malacañang.



“Marami nang operators na gusto nang mag-retire. Their units are no longer road-worthy so the past 2 years hindi na sila bumibiyahe dahil hindi na nila marerehistro yung kanilang units,” she said.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is coordinating with transport groups that will not join the protest, said Romando Artes, the agency’s acting chairman.



“Kami ay nakikipag-ugnayan sa mga hindi sasama sa protesta para malaman namin kung ano yung mga posibleng ruta na maapektuhan,” he said.



“Hindi natin dinidispatch indiscriminately yung mga libreng sakay… Pini-preposition lang natin kung saan maaaring magkaroon ng disruption sa public transport,” he also said.



Local government units are not expected to suspend classes, Artes said.



“Hindi po tayo nagrekomenda ng suspension ng klase o trabaho dahil tayo ay nakahanda to augment kung sakaling magkaroon ng disruption sa pampublikong transportasyon,” he said.



“Paulit-ulit na po yung rally, nasanay na kaming rumesponde so handa kami,” he said. “Noong mga nakaraang tigil-pasada, wala naman pong reklamo na sila ay nastranded dahil nakaresponde tayo."



Manibela chairperson Mar Valbuena earlier said around 10,000 to 15,000 jeepney drivers and operators are expected to join the protest, including some commuters and students.



The protesters will urge President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to recall the impending revocation of franchises of unconsolidated jeepneys to allow drivers to continue with their livelihood.