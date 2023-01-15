Tondo, Manila residents hold festivities for Santo Niño

Participants wait for their turn to mobilize during the Buling-buling Festival in Pandacan, Manila on January 14, 2023. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Residents of Tondo, Manila filled the streets as festivities in honor of the Santo Niño or Holy Child Jesus were held again after two years.

A Mass was celebrated at a packed Santo Niño de Tondo Parish at Sunday midnight, followed by a motorcade at 4 a.m.

A replica of the Santo Niño was paraded on a pick-up truck for the said motorcade that turned into a procession because of the droves of people attending.

Following the image of the Holy Child were images of St. Joseph and the Blessed Virgin Mary, Jesus' earthly parents.

Some devotees told ABS-CBN News that they were delighted upon the return of the festivities for the Santo Niño.

“Siyempre masaya... Nagagawa namin 'yung normal na ginagawa namin dati. Thank you sa mahal na Sto. Niño nairaraos namin 'yung piyestang ganito," said Tondo resident Jonathan Teodoro.

Amado Hernandez, another devotee, said that the return of the festivities would show a good example to future generations of the faith Tondo residents have in the Child Jesus.

“Hindi po ako pala simba pero naniniwala po ako sa Sto. Niño, kasi noong dumating ito sa amin, sunod-sunod din 'yung swerte," Mariiane Samuele, another Tondo resident, said.

Meanwhile, a mother dressed her one-year-old child with clothes of the Santo Niño.

Mass celebrations will continue at the Santo Niño de Tondo Parish until 11 p.m. Sunday.

Aside from Tondo, residents of Bago Bantay in Quezon City also held festivities in honor of the Santo Niño.

In Cebu City, considered the center of Santo Niño celebrations in the Philippines, millions of devotees went out on the city's major streets for a grand foot procession.

—Report from Champ de Lunas, ABS-CBN News

