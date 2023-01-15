Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — A grand procession marked the celebration of the feast day of Santo Niño in Quezon City Saturday evening.

A throng of eager faithful gathered at the Diocesan Shrine of Sto Niño in Barangay Bago Bantay at around 8 p.m. to take part in the religious activity.

It was the first time the parish held the annual tradition since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most devotees were seen carrying the image of the Child Jesus. Some figures were also mounted on vehicles such as cars or tricycles.

Participants passed by 12 stations that spaced within the parish. Each stop had talent performances from volunteers.

There was also a station where religious figures were blessed.

Another procession would be held on Sunday morning for pilgrims.

The march would be followed by the fiesta Mass presided by Bishop Honesto Ongtioco.

—Report from Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News