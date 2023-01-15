MANILA — The Bureau of Customs (BOC) on Saturday seized 4,000 metric tons of smuggled Thailand white refined sugar from a vessel that docked at the Port of Batangas.

In a statement, the BOC said it had confiscated 80,000 bags of white sugar worth P261 million after MV Sunward arrived at the port without a notice of arrival as prescribed by law.

The Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) also said that the cargo had no permit, prompting authorities to seize the shipment.

District Collector Ma. Rhea M. Gregorio immediately issued a Warrant of Seizure and Detention on the smuggled sugar after it violated provisions of the Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act of 2016 and Food Safety Act of 2013, along with rules and regulations set by the SRA and the Bureau of Plant Industry.



"As an ISO-Certified Port, Batangas has a foolproof system that safeguards its area of responsibility against attempts to smuggle prohibited and regulated goods into the country," the BOC said.

The BOC also noted that the Port of Batangas has tightened control measures and coordinated with other government agencies after apprehensions were also made in other districts.

"This showed a concerted effort to smuggle agricultural products across the country," the bureau said.

Last week, the Department of Agriculture also said that it had seized smuggled onions and other agricultural products amounting to P78.9 million at the Manila International Container Port.

The anti-smuggling operations came as Filipinos were reeling from the effects of the soaring prices of basic commodities.

