A handout photo made available by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) shows coast guard personnel evacuating residents from a flooded house on Christmas day in Ozamiz city, Misamis Occidental province, Philippines, Dec. 25, 2022. EPA-EFE/PCG Handout

MANILA — The death toll from massive flooding across the country caused by inclement weather has risen to 27, the Department of National Defense (DND) said Sunday.

In its latest bulletin issued Sunday morning, DND also reported more than 614,000 people—or over 151,000 families—were affected by the series of low-pressure areas and the shear line since Jan. 2, with 11 of them injured and 3 still missing.

Another 112,000 people—or more than 31,000 families—were displaced by the flooding after being forced to flee their homes.

The affected and displaced population spanned 13 regions across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Eight cities and towns, along with one province, were placed under a state of calamity, the DND also reported.

Agricultural damage was pegged at P258.3 million, while damage to infrastructure was estimated at around P171 million.

Some 1,281 houses were also damaged, the DND reported.

As of writing, the government has extended assistance worth P31.6 million to affected residents.

Local disaster authorities, along with their counterparts from the Office of Civil Defense (OCD), were also monitoring the situation, with search and rescue teams still deployed.

