MANILA - Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto on Saturday said he tested positive for COVID-19.

Sotto said he has been experiencing sore throat, fever and body aches.

"I'll continue to work remotely while in isolation for the next 7 days," he said in a tweet.

Sotto urged the public to take extra precaution, noting the high transmissibility of the omicron variant.

"Naka-ilan close call ako sa Delta (gaya nung sa driver ko) pero di ako nahawaan. Matindi talaga ang pagkalat ng omicron variant," he said.

"Kaya laging mag-iingat, magpalakas tayo ng katawan, at maging responsable pag may sintomas," he said.

Last year, Sotto's long-time driver died due to complications from COVID-19.

