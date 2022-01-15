Police officers inspect vaccination cards of motorists and passengers passing through a checkpoint along Batasan - San Mateo road in Quezon City on January 13, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

New record-high cases for 3rd straight day

MANILA—The Philippines on Saturday reported 39,004 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day tally since the pandemic began, just as the health department confirmed the community transmission of the omicron variant in Metro Manila.

Saturday's record surpassed Friday's cases, when the DOH logged 37,207 infections.

This brought the country's total reported cases to 3,168,379, of which 280,813 patients were still battling the respiratory disease. ABS-CBN Data Analytics head Edson Guido said the number of active infections was a record high for the 4th straight day.

The positivity rate was at 47.1 percent based on samples collected from 78,774 individuals who were screened for COVID-19 on Thursday, data showed.

Guido said this declined for a 2nd straight day, but noted that it was still the 3rd highest positivity rate since data became available.

There were also 23,613 people who recovered from COVID-19, raising the total to 2,834,708.

Fatalities also climbed by 43 to 52,858.

Eight laboratories failed to submit data on time.

