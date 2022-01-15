MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has recorded a 24.7 percent positivity rate of COVID-19 infections among its personnel, the agency said on Saturday.

(1/2) As of today, the DFA has a 24.7% positivity rate of COVID-19 infections among its personnel. This does not include those who have been identified as close contacts. In view of this, the DFA is observing a 30% minimum onsite presence…@teddyboylocsin — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) January 15, 2022

In a statement, the DFA said it was minimizing onsite presence to 30 percent as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase amid the omicron variant threat.

"In view of this, the DFA is observing a 30% minimum onsite presence in all its Offices under Alert Level III, while applying work-from-home and other flexible work arrangement," DFA said.

The agency will not do temporary closures "unless authorized by the Executive Secretary," it said.

The Philippines on Saturday logged 39,004 new COVID-19 infections, the highest since the pandemic started nearly 2 years ago

Metro Manila tallied an average of 17,124 cases daily from January 8 to 14. Metro Manila, among other cities, is under alert level 3.