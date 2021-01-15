Vaccine candidates Pfizer, AstraZeneca lead DOST ranking on efficacy, safety

MANILA — Pfizer and AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine led the Department of Science and Technology’s (DOST) vaccine ranking released on Friday, based on safety, potential efficacy, stability and the company’s track record.

Novavax and Sinovac ranked third and fourth, respectively, according to DOST’s vaccine panel.

Dr. Jaime Montoya, executive director of the Philippine Council for Health Research and Development, said the ranking was based on a number of criteria, which include:

Track record of the company;

Technology platform (inactivated, MRNA, etc) as to reliability and stability related to storage, etc;

Safety based on Phases 1 and 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, if available;

Immunogenicity, or the ability to provoke an immune response, as to potential efficacy based on Phase 1 and 2 trials;

Potential efficacy and safety based on published data; and

Vaccine implementation, which covers logistics.

Pfizer’s vaccine is the only one included in the World Health Organization’s emergency list. Among other vaccine frontrunners, it also has EUAs in the most number of countries.

An EUA allows Pfizer’s vaccine to be imported, distributed and administered in the Philippines through a national immunization program.

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Director General Eric Domingo earlier said the vaccine, based on interim data of Phase 3 trials, has an efficacy rate of 95 percent. The efficacy rate for all racial groups was at 92 percent.

The country, meanwhile, has so far secured 17 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, with the help of the private firms and local governments.