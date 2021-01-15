'Siya itong nagta-tantrums': Makabayan bloc blasts Duterte for 'sexist' remark

President Rodrigo Duterte extends his hand to his daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, who showed a gesture of respect during the Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HNP) Thanksgiving Night at the Peninsula Manila in Makati City on June 24, 2019. Richard Madelo, Presidential Photo



MANILA – Lawmakers from the Makabayan bloc of the House of Representatives slammed President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday following his statement that women are not fit for the presidency, with critics branding the remark as "sexist."

"Sabi ni Presidente Duterte magkaiba raw ang emotional set up ng babae at lalaki kaya hindi dapat pumasok ang kakabihan sa politika. Nakakatawa lang dahil siya itong maya't maya nagmumura and tila nagta-trantrums sa mga press conference kapag binabatikos ng mamamayan," Gabriela Rep. Arlene Brosas said.

(Duterte said the presidency is not made for women because of their emotional set up. It's ironic because he's the one having these outbursts and tantrums during his press conferences after being called out by the public.)

"The presidency is not for those who look down on women. It is not for those who refuse to provide sufficient aid and services to the people," Brosas added.

Duterte on Thursday said that the country's highest elective post is "not for women," as he denied that his daughter Sara Duterte-Carpio would seek to succeed him in 2022.

"My daughter, inuudyok naman nila. Sabi ko my daughter is not running. I have told Inday not to run kasi naawa ako sa dadaanan niya na dinaanan ko," Duterte said in a speech during the inauguration of the Skyway Stage 3.

Duterte-Carpio, incumbent Davao City mayor, topped the list of preferred presidential candidates for the 2022 general elections in a recent survey.

But for Brosas, Duterte's statement was a "tactic" designed to put his daughter into the spotlight as a potential candidate for 2022.

"Kupas na ang ganiyang taktika, dapat pagtuunan ng pansin ang pagbibigay ng ayuda at serbisyo sa mga kababayan natin at hindi pangangampaniya," she said.

(That tactic is already old, what should be given attention is the provision of services and aid to the people, not campaigning.)

Meanwhile, Kabataan Rep. Sarah Elago said "there is no place for sexism in Malacañang."

"Presidency knows no gender. What matters is integrity in the performance of mandate to serve the Filipino people and the nation," Elago said.

Duterte-Carpio said she does not intend to run in the 2022 elections.