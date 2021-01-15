PH tally of new COVID-19 cases back to over 2,000; deaths at 137

Healthworkers attend to returning Manila residents at the Bacood Quarantine Facility in Sta. Mesa, Manila on January 4, 2021. Residents of the city who spent the holidays outside Metro Manila are required by the local government to undergo RT-PCR tests before returning to their respective homes. Local authorities have designated 6 quarantine facilities within the city to accommodate returnees for swab tests in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The number of new COVID-19 cases went back up to more than 2,000 on Friday with 2,048 new cases logged, bringing total infections to 496,646.

Only one laboratory was not able to send results on time for Friday’s tally, the Department of Health said.

The last time the daily tally was over 2,000 was January 11. Before this, a count beyond the mark was last recorded on December 18, or before the holiday slump, which the DOH attributed to the relatively low number of COVID-19 tests conducted.

Topping the list of areas with the most number of new COVID-19 cases are Bulacan with 98 cases, Davao City with 89, Pangasinan with 84, Manila with 80 and Leyte with 73.

Davao City has been regularly topping the list, with Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire attributing the rise in cases there to non-compliance to minimum health standards.

The DOH also reported 137 new COVID-related fatalities, the 8th highest number of deaths announced in a day since the pandemic started, according to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.

This is partly due to the reclassification of 63 recoveries that turned out to be deaths upon validation.

Total deaths is now at 9,876.

There were also 551 new recovered patients, raising total recoveries to 459,737.

A total of 7 cases, 3 tagged as recovered, were removed from the official tally because of duplicate entries.

