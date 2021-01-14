PAGASA: Cold weather to persist in Metro Manila over the weekend

Courtesy of Japanese Meteorological Agency

MANILA - Temperature in Metro Manila may drop to 23 degrees Celsius over the weekend as the northeast monsoon or amihan brings cold and dry air in the region, state weather bureau PAGASA said Friday.

PAGASA weather forecaster Raymond Ordinario said the temperature may dip to 12 degrees Celsius in Baguio City.

According to PAGASA, La Trinidad recorded the lowest temperature so far this year at 9.5 degrees Celsius on Jan. 10.

On the same day, Metro Manila recorded its coolest temperature so far this year at 21.6 degrees Celsius.

Baguio's coolest temperature on record was at 6.3-degrees Celsius, back in Jan. 18, 1961.

The northeast monsoon brings winter winds from mainland China, so parts of the country tend to experience part of the cold from the Siberian region, the agency earlier explained.

On Friday, Bicol Region and Quezon may experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the tail-end of frontal system.

The northeast monsoon may also bring cloudy skies with light rains over Cagayan Valley and Cordillera Administrative Region.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon may have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to amihan.

The Visayas and Mindanao will have fair weather with chances of rain due to localized thunderstorms.

