'Makonsensiya kayo': Tourism chief warns hotels flouting coronavirus rules

MANILA - Tourism chief Bernadette Romulo-Puyat on Friday gave a stern warning to hotels they would face sanctions for defying health protocols against COVID-19.

"Makonsensiya kayo kung may mag-positive diyan [sa COVID-19]. Kasalanan niyo 'yan," she told Teleradyo.

(I hope you have conscience if someone tests positive [for COVID-19]. It will be your fault.)

This, after the Department of Tourism (DOT) on Thursday revoked the accreditation of City Garden Grand Hotel (CGGH) in Makati City to operate for 6 months following the death of flight attendant Christine Dacera.

Puyat said the hotel accepted leisure guests despite being accredited as a quarantine facility.

"We didn't limit our decision based only on [the case of] Christine Dacera. We also looked at other cases," she said.

CGGH had earlier denied it flouted health protocols, arguing that Dacera and her companions booked 3 rooms under "corporate accounts."

The hotel will be suspended for 6 months and also asked to pay a fine of P10,000 for quarantine violations.

However, CGGH can still operate pending final ruling. It has been given 2 weeks to file an appeal.

Since the start of pandemic, Puyat revealed they had served show-cause orders to several facilities for defying coronavirus rules.

She maintained the agency was not remiss in reminding hotels of not mixing leisure guests with those going through quarantine.

"Makonsensiya naman kayo. You are endangering 'yong mga guests ninyo," she said.

(You should have conscience. You are endangering your guests.)

Puyat added, "'Yong mga gusto doon na walang kamuwang-muwang, gusto lang mag-enjoy ng hotel [dahil] hindi sila magkapag-out of town, gusto makasama ang loved ones, at the same time, may nag qua-quarantine, I think kasapwangan na 'yan."

(That's unethical if there are people undergoing quarantine while leisure guests are staying with their loved ones because they can't go out of town.)

Dacera, 23, and her friends were able to book a room at CGGH on Dec. 31 to ring in the new year.

She was found unconscious and without a pulse in a bathtub around 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 1 after a night of partying. Her friends said they tried to revive her and brought her to the Makati Medical Center, where she was later declared dead.

While her cause of death was ruptured aortic aneurysm, police believe she was raped and killed, tagging her company that night as suspects. The men, all of whom were Dacera's friends, denied wrongdoing.

