Is Cayetano's new 'independent majority' bloc out to unseat Velasco? Ally answers

MANILA - The newly formed "independent majority" of former House leaders is not targeting the ouster of Speaker Lord Allan Velasco, Camarines Sur Rep. LRay Villafuerte said Friday.

Villafuerte, a former deputy speaker, said their group was formed because they "want the best for the Filipino people" when the chamber has transformed into a "House of politics."

"It’s not about unseating him or about the change of leadership. We’re not after the position… If we say things and Velasco acts on it, we will commend him," he told ANC's Headstart.

"We just want to be clear, it’s not a leadership issue. But then again, kung may disgruntled, it’s not our fault that people are disgruntled," he said.

Villafuerte said he does not know about moves to push House Majority Leader Martin Romuladez into the Speaker position.

"I don’t know about that, but what I’m saying is Martin from the start wanted to be speaker, so he has his own core group of supporters," he said.

He said support for this kind of move is "not being talked about," but he noted that 2 lawmakers in their bloc--Anakalusugan Party-list Rep. Mike Defensor and Capiz Rep. Fredenil Castro--are "definitely aligned with the group of Romualdez."

The group, dubbed "Back To Service (BTS) sa Kongreso," is composed of lawmakers who campaigned to retain Cayetano and keep Velasco out of the House Speakership during a tussle in October, when the Taguig lawmaker wanted to stay at the House helm despite a term-sharing deal with the Marinduque congressman. Other members include Bulacan Rep. Jose Antonio Sy-Alvarado, Batangas Rep. Raneo Abu, and Laguna Rep. Dan Fernandez.