DOH urges close contacts of QC resident with new COVID-19 variant to cooperate

MANILA — The close contacts of a Quezon City resident infected with the more infectious COVID-19 strain may be sanctioned should they refuse to cooperate with health authorities, the Department of Health (DOH) said Friday.

In a virtual forum, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said those who do not cooperate would violate the law.

“ ’Pag ang isang tao hindi po siya nakipag-cooperate, maaari tayong magkaroon ng sanctions for this person, especially kung kasama siya as contact and the risk of him spreading the disease ay nandoon,” she said, noting RA 11332 or the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act.

(If a person does not cooperate, they could face sanctions especially if that individual was a close contact and risks spreading the disease.)

Of the 159 passengers of Emirates flight 332, 92 percent or 146 have already been contacted, the DOH said.

“ ’Yung 13 talagang rejecting the calls, walang sumasagot, siguro patay ang telepono at mali ang binigay na telepono. Sa 146 na ito, may 125 na may positive actions because they coordinated with us,” said Vergeire.

(Thirteen people have rejected the calls, or they are not answering. Their phones may have been turned off or their numbers were incorrect. A total or 125 positive actions were already done because of coordination.)

“Mayroon nang mga tao na naka-facility quarantine, nakuha na sila ng LGU (local government unit). Mayroon namang pinayagan na mag-home quarantine because their conditions ay nakakapag-comply naman sa standards for home quarantine,” she said.

(There are already people quarantined in a facility as coordinated by the LGU. Some were even allowed to undergo home quarantine because they met the standards.)

The health department warned that uncooperative individuals who had close contacts to a person with an infectious disease may face fines between P20,000 to P50,000 or imprisonment of not less than a month or 6 months.

Meanwhile, if the violators hold professional licenses or civil service eligibility, the Professional Regulations Commission and the Civil Service Commission can also revoke or suspend their licenses or eligibility.

Vergeire clarified that not all samples from the contacts of the overseas Filipino worker (OFW) in Hong Kong, who was also infected with the UK variant, went through genome sequencing.

She said that while 10 of the OFW’s family members tested positive for the virus, their samples did not go through genome sequencing due to low viral loads.

Seventeen contacts, however, from the OFW’s manning agency were already sent for sequencing.

The health official added that government could not just impose a total ban from a country where a Filipino may have been infected with the new COVID-19 variant.

“We can’t just put a country on the list ‘pag nakita sa media. We need official confirmation. Kaya nga natin sine-strengthen ‘yung genomic biosurveillance. We are now going to test incoming travelers na nanggagaling sa lahat ng sulok ng mundo,” Vergeire said.

(That is why we strengthen genomic biosurveillance by testing incoming travelers from all over the world.)