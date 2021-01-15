CHR tells CPP-NPA to respect human rights, adhere to rule of law

MANILA - The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) on Friday urged the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) and the New People’s Army (NPA) to respect human rights and domestic laws in the country amid damage caused by hostilities on civilian properties.

“In a recent statement, the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) has admitted that civilian properties were destroyed or damaged by its armed wing, the New People's Army (NPA), in the course of several operations. However, the CPP claims that those who have suffered damages were compensated,” CHR spokesperson Jacqueline Anne de Guia said in a statement.

The CHR noted that the AFP filed cases against the communist group on attacks which caused damage to properties since 2010. It also asserted its jurisdiction as international humanitarian law covers both state and non-state actors.

“As private individuals and organizations within the Philippines, CHR calls on the CPP-NPA to adhere to the rule of law by respecting IHL and our domestic statutes in the country, in the same manner that we equally call on the government and its forces to respect our laws and the rights of all,” De Guia said.

The CHR however said that their reminder on respect for human rights is for all parties concerned.

“We expect the government to hold the primary duty to respect, protect, and fulfill the human rights of all, but, even as private individuals, we have the obligation to respect the rights of others in the exercise of our own rights,” De Guia said.

