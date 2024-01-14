Shear line to bring rains, thunderstorms in Visayas, Mindanao

Photo from DOST-PAGASA Facebook page.

A shear line will bring rains and thunderstorms to the eastern sections of Visayas and Mindanao on Monday, according to the state weather bureau.

The Northeast Monsoon or amihan, meanwhile, will affect Luzon and the rest of Visayas.

PAGASA said in its 4 p.m. report on Sunday that Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, and Davao Region will experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the shear line.

Possible flash floods or landslides are expected in the said areas due to moderate to heavy rains.

Cloudy skies with light rains are anticipated in Cordillera Administrative Region, Mainland Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, Quezon, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Bicol Region, and Western Visayas due to the Northeastern Monsoon.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, meanwhile, will experience partly cloudy with isolated light rains also due to the Northeast Monsoon.

Rainshowers and thunderstorms are also expected in the rest of Mindanao.

