MANILA -- Barangay officials in Bulacan are urging government agencies to address the frequent disturbances caused by local teenagers in Paombong.



The recent riot on January 8, where youths brandished weapons like butchers knife and wooden paddle, instilled fear among residents.



Officials from Barangay San Pedro in Hagonoy, Bulacan said that the two leaders and some members of the group called "Onse" are former residents of their village.



"Masyadong naalarma ang buong barangay. Almost every day sila ang nire-reklamo sa may nawawalang cellphone, may nawawalang mga bagay, may mga nawawalang tsinelas... 'Yung mga bata nai-involve sa nakawan, nagra-riot... May dadaan lang babatuhin nila," said Kagawad Ton Victoria of Brgy. San Pedro.



Despite the village's efforts to discipline the youth, no improvement was observed, leading to the relocation of the group's leaders to another barangay.

"Dinala sa pulis, sa DSWD. Yung mga magulang nangangako na ilalayo rito yung mga bata... Sana po patulong po kami kasi di po biro yung ginagawa ng mga bata... Paaksyon naman po," said Victoria, who emphasized the need for intervention.



The Paombong Municipal Police Station, meanwhile, intensified patrols and enforced a curfew since the incident on January 8.



"January 8 lang po talaga sila nakagawa ng gulo... Lalo pa po naming pinapaigting ang aming mobile patrolling ngayon, foot patrolling. Nakikipag-coordinate na rin po kami sa mga barangay para maipatupad pa po ang strict implementation of curfew hours," said Pat. Mar Eduard Viray of the Paombong Municipal Police Station.



The municipal government of Paombong Bulacan has also offered assistance to address the situation. They assured residents that it's an isolated case.

"Nakikipag ugnayang ang ating punong bayan sa MSWDO (Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office) upang lapatan ng angkop na interbensyon itong mga kabataang ito.... Kung di sila pumapasok sa paaralan, kailangan unang interbensyon natin i-enroll natin sa alternative learning system at wag silang malulong sa bisyo at anumang makakasira sa kanilang paglaki," said Public Information Officer of Paombong Municipal Office Romeo Sacdalan.



The police and municipal government assured residents they are actively working to maintain peace in the area.