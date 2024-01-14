Manibela to stage nationwide transport protest on Jan. 16

Members of transport groups PISTON and Manibela hold a from UP Diliman to Welcome Rotonda in Manila on December 29, 2023, to demand the scrapping of the government's December 31 deadline to consolidate their franchises with the PUV modernization program. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Transport group Manibela will stage another nationwide transport protest on Tuesday, January 16 — the latest in a string of protests to oppose the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program.

Manibela chairperson Mar Valbuena said around 10,000 to 15,000 jeepney drivers and operators are expected to join the protest, including commuters and students.

Jeepneys that fail to join the consolidation under the modernization scheme will be tagged as "colorum" or unregistered beginning Feb. 1 and their franchises will be revoked.

Valbuena said they would call on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to retract the impending revocation of franchises of unconsolidated jeepneys to allow drivers to continue with their livelihood, as he also warned of a possible shortage of jeepneys.

Jeepney drivers and operators oppose "modern jeepneys" because they are costly and say the scheme deprives single-unit operators of route franchises that will go to big corporations and transport cooperatives.

Some of them also argue that upgrading existing jeepneys will be a less expensive way to make them more fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly.

The group will launch their protest at the University of the Philippines Diliman at around 10 a.m. Afterward, they will march towards Mendiola in Manila.

According to Manibela, around 30,000 jeepneys in Metro Manila have not consolidated into cooperatives as one of the first steps in the PUV modernization program.

Manibela also expressed hope that the Supreme Court will issue a temporary relief against the jeepney phaseout.

