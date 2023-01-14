Preliminary hearing in Maya Millete case begins

The preliminary hearing has begun for the case of Maya Millete, the San Diego Fil-Am mother who has been missing since January of 2021.

Her husband Larry is accused of murdering his wife and disposing of her body at an unknown location.

On Thursday, Maya's sister Maricris Drouaillet took the stand, describing some of the growing friction in the couple's marriage. Drouaillet admitted that her sister had begun looking into separating from her husband.

"It was obvious there was something going on with the relationship. They'll be arguing which usually didn't happen before 2020. That's when it started. We knew something was wrong, but at the same time we were hoping they'd be able to work it out," she said.

On Wednesday, the first day of preliminaries, a legal assistant who was in contact with Maya days before an appointment to discuss a divorce, shed some light on how Larry allegedly controlled multiple aspects of Maya’s life including the family's finances.

Drouaillet confirmed that around the first week of January 2021, Maya was leaning towards a divorce.

"Maybe [it was] the last few months of 2020 that my sister was really over the relationship especially at the time during New Years, she already said she’s ready for the divorce. She didn’t hold back when they were arguing. She would just argue with him," the sister shared.

Some of the most shocking revelations were also revealed by the Chula Vista Police Department's forensics expert who explained that traces of blood were found in the master bedroom during a search of the Millete home, as well as some damage in the residence.

About 25 witnesses and investigators are expected to give testimonies over the next three weeks to determine if there is enough evidence for Larry to go to a jury trial.

