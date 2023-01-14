P23.8-M worth of suspected smuggled sugar seized at Manila port

Handout photo

Authorities have seized P23.8 million worth of smuggled imported refined sugar from Hong Kong at the Manila International Container Port (MICP).

According to the Bureau of Customs (BOC), the shipment was initially declared to contain insulators, surge arresters, slipper outsoles, and Styrene Butadiene rubber from Hong Kong, consigned to a local trading firm.

Upon inspection on January 11, examiners found refined sugar.

Customs Commissioner Yogi Filemon Ruiz, in a press statement, lamented the continuing attempts by smugglers to bring undeclared agricultural products into the country.

"Our targeted examinations and close work with the DA (Department of Agriculture) and their attached agencies yielded significant quantities of smuggled agricultural products these recent months," the commissioner said.

The BOC said the operation for the particular shipment began on December 2, 2022, after the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service-MICP (CIIS-MICP) requested the issuance of an Alert Order (AO).

The Office of District Collector-MICP issued the AO on December 6, 2022, based on the information that the shipment was "suspected of containing agricultural products, misdeclared, and undeclared items."

The shipment is currently undergoing more thorough inspection.