MANILA — Authorities on Saturday announced they had intercepted an estimated P89.59 million worth of suspected shabu during a controlled delivery in Las Piñas City.

Declared as "snacks," authorities seized the suspected illegal drugs from a shipment from Nigeria last Jan. 11.

The shipment's consignee was arrested by agents of the Bureau of Customs, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), and the NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group.

The PDEA is now investigating the arrested claimant for an eventual inquest proceeding for violation of the Anti-illegal Drugs Act and Customs Modernization Act.