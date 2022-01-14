Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - If given a chance, vice presidential candidate Walden Bello wants to handle the finance department, should he be elected and offered a cabinet position by the winning president in the 2022 elections.

In an interview with Teleradyo, Bello said he wanted to help revive the Philippine economy, which he said has been destroyed by "neoliberal policies."

"Todo-todo ang pagbubukas sa foreign goods and agricultural goods at dapat ulit mayroon tayong isang polisiya dito na protektahan ang ekonomiya natin kasi sirang-sira na at ang Department of Finance led itong process of the economy - ito isa sa pinakamalaking problema sakin tong todo todong pagbubukas ng ekonomiya going towards neoliberal policies," Bello said.

(We've opened up so much to foreign goods and agricultural goods and we should have a policy to protect our economy, and the Department of Finance led the process of destroying the economy - this is one of the problems, the excessive opening of the economy going towards neoliberal policies.)

Bello, under the Partido Lakas ng Masa party, is running alongside presidential candidate Ka Leody De Guzman - with them a "manggagawa naman" election platform centered on empowering the labor sector.

Bello reiterated that the Vice President should be given executive functions.

"Dapat ding may executive position. Dapat hindi lang spare tire na naghihintay lang. Dapat from day 1, mayroon na siyang tungkulin na gagawin," Bello said.

(There should be an executive position. They shouldn't be spare tires. From day 1, they should have responsibilities.)

President Rodrigo Duterte Duterte posed a "bad attitude" towards incumbent VP Leni Robredo's pandemic and disaster efforts, he added.

"Masama talaga ang attitude ni President Duterte dito talagang instead of appreciating yung ginagawa ni Vice President Robredo ay pinupuna pa niya rather na dapat magsama-sama lahat so sa tingin ko super competitive ang ating president very bad ang attitude niya dito sa cooperation ng vice president sa pandemya," he said.

(President Rodrigo Duterte posed a bad attitude -instead of appreciating Robredo's efforts, he still blasts them rather than cooperating, so I feel this is super competitive. This is a bad attitude in cooperating with the Vice President during the pandemic.)

Under the Office of the Vice President, Robredo mounted up an E-Telekonsulta program and has been giving away COVID-19 home care kits.

She has also done relief efforts for typhoon Odette victims in December.

Bello said both units should be working hand-in-hand, alongside the appropriate government agencies in disasters.

"Siyempre dapat talaga hindi lang doblehin, dapat triplehin o 4 times. Dapat coordinated with the office of the president and agencies na nakatutok sa kalamidad," Bello said.

(It should not just be doubled, but tripled or even 4x. There should be coordination with the office of the president and agencies focused on disaster response.)