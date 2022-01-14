Valenzuela suspends college classes due to COVID-19 surge

MANILA — All classes in colleges in Valenzuela City will be suspended from Saturday, Jan. 15, to Jan. 22, Mayor Rex Gatchalian announced on Friday.

Gatchalian, in a statement, said colleges in both public and private educational institutions are covered by this suspension.

His announcement came a day after Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso ordered a "Health Break" or suspension of all classes in the capital due to the rising number of COVID-19 infections in the country.

On Friday, the Philippines announced a record-breaking 37,207 new COVID-19 cases, as the government opted to retain the capital region under Alert Level 3 until the end of January.

The positivity rate was at 47.3 percent, based on samples of 81,737 individuals on Jan. 12, Wednesday. This is the second-highest figure since testing data became available, according to Edson Guido, head of the ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team.

The Philippines has so far recorded a total of 3,129,512 COVID-19 cases, of which 265,509 or 8.5 percent were active infections, according to data from the Department of Health.

