

MANILA - Aksyon Demokratiko vice presidential aspirant Willie Ong on Friday said he tested positive for the omicron variant of COVID-19, noting that this mutation of the virus is "not mild" contrary to the claim of other experts.

Ong said he tested positive for the disease earlier this week.

"Ang Omicron ay hindi po mild. Kalokohan yung binabasa nyo sa Google, sa internet. Mas matindi ito kaysa flu," made the statement in a live video on Facebook where he has some 16 million followers.

(Omicron is not mild. What you read on Google and on the internet is a joke. This is worse that the flu.)

“Ito ang pinakamatindi kong sakit. Masakit sa ulo. May sipon sya pero matindi yung ubo. May plema na ako, wala na rin akong boses,” the 58-year-old cardiologist said.

(This has been my worse illness. My head aches. I have colds, but my cough is worse. I have phlegm, and I have no voice.)

The omicron variant appears to be driving the surge of COVID cases in PH, where a record-breaking 37,207 new COVID-19 cases was reported Friday.

Ong - who rose to fame for giving free medical advice on social media - told his followers who are also stricken with COVID-19 "to isolate themselves, drink lots of water and take over-the-counter drugs to treat the various symptoms... as well as vitamins."

Patients should also "eat as much as possible even if they have no appetite for added energy and to refrain from getting stressed to preserve their mental health and immune system," he said in a statement.

Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso earlier announced that their slate would suspend their pre-campaign activities as the Philippines saw another surge in COVID-19 in the first 2 weeks of 2022.

The party has yet to announce when they would resume their listening tour and other election-related activities.

