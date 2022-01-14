MANILA— Malacañang on Friday distanced itself from the Commission on Election’s (Comelec) decision to deny the petition of Cusi-led PDP-Laban faction to reopen the filing of candidacies for national elections this year.

Acting Palace Spokesperson Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, who himself is also an official of PDP-Laban, said it is up to the party to decide on their next course of action following the decision of the poll body.

“Well, we’ll leave it up to PDP-Laban as a party to decide their next course of action. As I know it, it was a question of law presented by PDP-Laban to Comelec at may kasagutan na nga po ang Comelec sa kanila," Nograles explained during a televised public briefing.

(Comelec already has an answer to PDP-Laban.)

"So it has answered a question of law at nasa partido na po ng PDP-Laban, if any kung ano ang magiging next step nila pagkatapos po niyan,” he added.

(It is up to PDP-Laban what their next step would be after Comelec's decision.)

Comelec spokesman James Jimenez earlier said that the commission en banc unanimously junked the petition since they did not find the plea "meritorious."

Earlier, PDP-Laban Cusi-wing secretary-general Melvin Matibag justified their petition, saying Comelec "cannot, and should not, proceed with printing of ballots for the 2022 elections while several cases affecting candidates and party-lists are still pending before it.”

PDP-Laban ended up with no candidates for president and vice-president in the May 9, 2022 elections, a first time for the party in power. -- Report from Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News