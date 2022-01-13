The Department of Labor and Employment on Thursday announced that it was suspending operations at its head office in Intramuros and NCR regional office on Friday, January 14 and Monday, January 17.

Sec. Silvestre Bello cited a surge in COVID-19 cases as the reason behind the work suspension.

Operations will resume on Tuesday, January 18.



As of Thursday, 128 of an estimated 600 total DOLE personnel were infected with the virus.

Bello has directed offices and attached agencies in areas with a spike in virus cases to enforce alternative work setups, including work from home.

He added that a skeleton workforce will be in place for essential services.