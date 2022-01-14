DFA suportado ang pagkakabuo ng Department of Migrant Workers

MANILA – Suportado ng Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) ang pagkakabuo ng Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

Ayon sa DFA, ang pagkakaroon ng sariling kagawaran para sa Pinoy migrant workers ay sumasalamin sa paninindigan ng bansa na magkaroon ng globally-recognized migration management system.

Sa isang virtual presser, sinabi ni DFA Undersecretary Sarah Lou Arriola na ang batas na nagbuo sa DMW ang una at naaayon sa rekomendasyon ng Global Compact for Safe, Orderly, and Regular Migration (GCM).

"Tayo ang kauna-unahang bansa sa buong mundo (We're the first country in the world to enact this). We are a trailblazer and it's the first law in the world that has the GCM in its policy. So ito talaga 'yong (this is how) we really walk our talk," sabi ni Arriola.

Dagdag ni Arriola, ang Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers' Affairs (OUMWA) ng DFA , kasama ang iba pang government offices na tumutugon sa pangangailangan ng Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) ay mapapaloob sa bagong ahensya. Anya, magkakaroon lang ng one-year transition period upang maiwasan ang pagkagambala ng mga serbisyo para sa OFWs.

"We at the DFA are going to fully cooperate with the transition period of one year to be able to make sure that the OUMWA's transfer is flawless. So that's the reason why we are also here because we are talking about the transition so that we hit the ground running and that there will be no disruption of service in the process of transition," dagdag ni Arriola.

Sa kanyang pagbisita sa Gitnang-Silangan kamakailan para makausap ang kanyang counterpart at iba pang foreign officials, suportado rin ng Qatar, Bahrain at Saudi Arabia ang pagkakabuo ng DMW.

"(Nabanggit) natin sa tatlong bansang ito na magkakaroon na tayo ng DMW (We mentioned to these three countries that we will be having the DMW), which was very much welcomed naman by these three countries," sabi ni Arriola.

Maging ang Qatar at Saudi Arabia ay handang magkaroon ng memorandum of understanding kontra human trafficking kasama ang Pilipinas, dagdag ni Arriola.

"Malaking bagay 'yan kasi ito 'yong main destination countries ng karamihan sa ating OFWs and this strengthens our partnership with them (This is a big deal because these are among the main destination countries of our OFWs and this strengthens our partnership with them)," diin ni Arriola.

Source: PNA