Alfonso, Cavite closes municipal hall, health center as COVID-19 cases spike

CAVITE — The local government of Alfonso, Cavite announced Friday the closure of the municipal hall, as well as the municipal health center after several employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Alfonso Mayor Randy Salamat said 82 employees were tested positive for COVID-19.

“Upang magbigay daan po sa disinfection at contact tracing, sarado muna po ang ating munisipyo bukas,” Salamat said.

(The closure of our municipal hall is to make way for our disinfection, contact tracing.)

The vaccination rollout, however, will continue but only to those who have confirmed appointments.

“Wala po munang walk in sa bakunahan. Sa masisipag at minamahal nating barangay officials at BHWs [Barangay Health Workers] po kayo pwede magpalista para sa inyong pagbabakuna sa susunod na schedule,” Salamat said.

(There would be no walk ins for our vaccination. You can get listed through our barangay officials and health workers for the next schedule.)

On Thursday, the local government of Alfonso also suspended classes in all levels, both public and private schools, starting on Friday to Jan. 21.

Earlier in the day, the Department of Education (DepEd) suspended classes in all grade levels from Jan. 17 to 29 in Calabarzon amid the spike of COVID-19 cases in the region.

The country is facing a fresh wave of new COVID-19 cases most likely driven by the omicron variant.

On Thursday, Philippines confirmed over 34,000 new infections — the highest daily tally since the pandemic began.

— Michael Delizo, ABS-CBN News

